The Q3 of the Mexican Grand Prix resulted in a surprising front row with both Mercedes in it. Red Bull Racing singled out Yuki Tsunoda as the culprit for their drivers’ poor final laps.

In one of the Grands Prix in which the superiority of Red bull racing It seemed more obvious, the third front row completely occupied by Mercedes this season has arrived.

There is no doubt that the performance shown by the Anglo-Austrian line-up before Q3 waned as soon as Mercedes put their full potential on track, but in the opinion of the Red Bull Racing heavyweights, Yuki tsunoda was largely to blame for the outcome.

“It’s disappointing. I don’t understand why Tsunoda was in that part of the circuit »

Everything happened in the last moments, when the Japanese rolled slowly down the track as they approached from behind Sergio perez and Max verstappen on fast lap.

Tsunoda was notified by radio and decided run off the asphalt loophole at turn 11, the last of a high-speed section. Sergio Pérez was the first to arrive, losing control of his car and also running away. Seconds later Verstappen arrived, seeing both cars outside and a lot of dust in suspension, raised his foot and also ruined his lap.

All against Tsunoda

“I found Yuki out of line in front of me at Turn 11, which affected my last lap,” says Sergio Pérez. “It was not a distraction, but I was too close to him and that forced me to slow down. Once I did that, I lost my downforce and I think I had a lot of dirty air, unfortunately I lost the car and my lap.

“Once you have a lack of downforce at high speed, you’re out. I’m upset. It’s Q3, it shouldn’t be there. But it is what there is, “said Pérez in this regard.

Max Verstappen, for his part, explained what he saw when he reached the trouble spot. “I don’t know what happened in front of me, but I saw Checo and Yuki open up and I saw a lot of dust, so I thought a car had crashed. I already had surprises with yellow flags here before (penalized in 2019, losing pole), so I slowed down and as a result, I lost a lot of momentum and time.

Helmut Marko Nor did he miss the opportunity to speak about the matter, taking all the blame on his Japanese ward. «Tsunoda has loaded our two cars. I think we would have been very close to Mercedes or maybe to each other. Of course, the superiority that existed before has disappeared. It will be a very difficult race.

«We were supposed to take the front row, but it was a very good bluff from Mercedes. We do not have a good starting position, but tomorrow we will see how it starts and then how everything progresses, “lamented the Austrian.

Christian horner, director of Red Bull Racing, told the media that “both drivers were up on their last lap. Max was two and a half tenths ahead, I think Checo was a little less than two tenths up and I don’t understand why Tsunoda was on that part of the circuit ».

«It is disappointing, because it affected both drivers and they are quite upset. But we still have the second row of the grid and we can have a great race from there, ”he reiterated.

«The Mercedes were very fast, very fast. I think we could see yesterday that they have addressed the engine issues that they had previously here. We underperformed in Q3, but it’s still very, very tight. They have good straight speed here so it’s going to be tough. “Horner anticipates.

AlphaTauri fights back

Yuki Tsunoda is one of the pilots who will start from the back of the grid after being sanctioned for exceeding the allowed limit of engine elements. That’s why Red Bull didn’t understand that he was on the track at that point in Q3.

Nevertheless, Franz tost He explained that he had been sent to the track to give the slipstream to Pierre Gasly, who was fighting for a position of honor on the grid. In addition, the director of AlphaTauri confirmed that the pilot was informed of what was happening behind him.

“We told him on the radio that the Red Bulls were coming and he just went off the track so they could pass easily. And Pérez followed him. It’s not Yuki’s fault. Did not make a mistake. He did it deliberately so as not to disturb them, ”says Tost.

«I honestly do not understand why Pérez also went off the track there. Yuki went to the side, as all drivers do in qualifying to make room for the cars behind on a fast lap. He wasn’t on a qualifying lap, as easy as that. Therefore, I do not understand anything about this, “reiterates the Austrian.

For his part, Yuki Tsunoda reiterated that he acted correctly, moving away from the track so as not to disturb his Red Bull teammates. “I didn’t ruin Red Bull, they just made a mistake on their own. I don’t know anything about Max, did I screw Max too? I really couldn’t do anything else. I don’t know where I should go then ».

“I had a countdown when I was in sector 2. But if I had another chance I would do the same, I don’t know what else to do. Now I’m worried because I have to argue with Red Bull. But I did not do anything wrong, “he concluded.