The good initial sensations gave way to partial restlessness when the afternoon fell at the Hungaroring, with a weakened Ferrari facing a McLaren that does not give its arm to twist in the intricate fight for third place.

Carlos Sainz’s 4th place in the first free practice session of the Hungarian Grand Prix heralded a peaceful weekend for FerrariEspecially after they confessed themselves in the days leading up to the date that the heat could help them. However, and although the temperature of the track was exceeded 60ºC, everything suddenly changed with the occasion of Free Practice 2.

Seeing both SF21s out of the Top 10, almost a second and a half behind poleman provisional Valtteri Bottas, has caused that this initial good omen has turned into concern. “Today was a complicated Friday,” confessed Sainz. Free Practice 1 was a decent session, but for FP2 everything turned out to be a bit more complicated. The car didn’t seem to be getting any worse, but while the others got better, we were backing up. ‘

Sainz is holding on to the possibility of rain heading into the remainder of the weekend.

# 55 stressed that «this is something to analyze before tomorrow, that there is a certain rain risk and things could get interesting ”, a weather forecast that would contrast greatly with the heat of Friday in Hungary. For his part, Charles Leclerc described the day as “good”, underlining the work done by Ferrari.

“We have completed the scheduled program, I am quite happy with my feeling with the car. Conditions changed slightly from FP1 to FP2, but we have done a good job in both qualifying and race simulations. We have to focus above all on our qualifying pace, “concluded Leclerc, presuming that” overtaking will be quite difficult.