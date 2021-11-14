Carlos Sainz’s first laps of attack, combined with good management of the soft tires, have allowed the Ferrari driver to secure third position on the grid for Sunday in Brazil.

The Carlos Sainz What we are seeing in this second half of the season begins to look a lot like the one we enjoy so much at McLaren, as the Madrid driver already feels fully adapted to Ferrari and the SF21.

In the race Interlagos sprint qualification We have had one more example of this, as the Spanish rider made a perfect start to overtake Pierre Gasly and Sergio Pérez in the first corner, doing the same in the third with Max Verstappen.

“Today is quite cool and that is what has made the difference with the soft tires”

«The start was great, I needed one like that because it was one of the things I needed to improve this season. It will certainly give me more confidence. In the first three corners I was on the attack », confirms Carlos Sainz.

«It was difficult to gain positions with Max (Verstappen) and Checo (Pérez), but I did it. I suffered with the softs until the end, but I managed to keep Checo behind »recalls the Spaniard, who was betting on soft tires and, after a period of crisis, has managed to stabilize his pace at 1:13 averages.

Soft tires

Thanks to that and to his exceptional work at the exit of the last corner of the circuit, Sainz has kept Pérez at bay throughout the race. «He has always been on the edge in Turn 1, sometimes I have been able to defend myself and in others I have had to go outside, but we have a good rhythm and we have stretched the tires ».

Loading tweet …

1459608120427229192

This could give a lot of clues heading into Sunday’s race, although Carlos Sainz believes that the forecast of more heat could make the medium compound more attractive to start the race.

«Today it is quite cool and it is what has made the difference To improve that soft tire, tomorrow at 2pm it will be different. But today we have done our calculations and they have worked ”, concluded Sainz, who has taken a point thanks to his third position in this qualifying race.