Relieved after having been able to squeeze his car to the fullest in the last few races, with different conditions in which he has learned to focus better on weekends in red, Carlos Sainz lived a race on the wrong foot that almost ended at the start.

Reap 3 podiums in his debut year with Ferrari not enough for Carlos Sainz: hungry for success with the Cavallino team, the Madrid rider came out restrained to try to get as close as possible to the 3rd starting position he had achieved in the classification at sprint of Saturday.

However, a few first meters off the feet aboard his SF21 that caused several direct rivals to overtake him immediately concluded with an incident with Lando Norris, with which he ended up impacting in an attempt to prevent the young Briton from passing him on the outside as well. of the first curve. «He has been there all the race»Sainz revealed, aware that that moment conditioned everything that was to come.

«Not so much the contact with Lando, which has already been a consequence of a bad start … I have to review it, because I have been told on the radio that I have done the procedure well, that I have done everything what I had to do … but for some reason that we have to review we have had a lot wheelspin (skating) at the start. The same thing has happened with the clutch that we did not expect, and it is necessary to review it well, “explained # 55.

While at sprint set himself the goal of getting rid of Pierre Gasly and being the first of the mortals behind the unreachable Mercedes and Red Bull, for the Sainz race I had dreamed of staying in the top five, a result that personally would have satisfied him. “Today I was going to go out for a Top 5 and I finished 6th, so I’m not happy,” he grumbled.

With 3 races remaining, Sainz is 8.5 points behind Leclerc in the overall standings.

I’ve been fast all weekend, It’s already been two weekends in a row that I go the same or faster than Charles, and by the exit he ends up in front of me, but hey … it is what it is. It was a good day in general for the team, we got good points again and we go to Qatar with a good margin ”, concluded Sainz.