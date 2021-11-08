The last race of the 2021 season on American soil is held in Brazil and is practically an ultimatum for Lewis Hamilton, who sees Max Verstappen irretrievably escape in the World Cup.

Without having fully digested the Mexican Grand Prix, the Formula 1 he travels to Brazil to contest the last race on American soil and the second of a grueling triplet for all those involved in the premier class.

But surely Max Verstappen will feel stronger than anyone, as after his second consecutive victory he already has a 19-point lead at the head of the overall drivers’ standings while Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton appear increasingly vulnerable.

Further back, things are just as tight, with Ferrari regaining third place in the constructors’ championship and AlphaTauri chasing Alpine for fifth. All this, without a doubt, will provide us with an interesting Brazilian Grand Prix on the Interlagos circuit.

Schedules for the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix

This 19th Grand Prix of the season and 38th in the history of the José Carlos Pace circuit Formula 1 marks the end of the American racing season and returns to the experimental Grand Prix format, with two free practice sessions, a qualifying on Friday, the sprint race on Saturday and the main event on Sunday.

Thus, the track activity will begin this Friday at 16:30 CET, while the sprint qualifying race will begin at 20:30 CET on Saturday. Sunday’s race will start at its regular schedule for this event, at 18: 00 CET.

SCHEDULES OF THE GRAND PRIZE OF Brazil 2021 FOR FORMULA 1

DATE SESSION SPAIN SCHEDULE (CET) LOCAL SCHEDULE 11/12/2021 Free 1 16: 30-17: 30 12: 30-13: 30 11/12/2021 Classification 20:00 16:00 11/13/2021 Free Practice 2 16: 00-17: 00 12: 00-13: 00 11/13/2021 Sprint classification 20:30 16:30 11/14/2021 Career 18:00 14:00

How to follow and watch the Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix

This year, Movistar F1 has given over to DAZN, which goes on to broadcast the premier category of motorsport through its platform of streaming in Spain on the DAZN F1 channel (which can also be seen on Movistar).

However, residents of countries whose broadcasting rights have not been exclusively acquired have the option of contracting F1 TV, the platform streaming Formula 1 official.

Similarly, in motor.es We will tell you everything that happens on the Interlagos circuit and the rest of the events of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship through our direct reports provided with comments, times tables and results in real time, as well as everything related to current events. through news, reports and analysis in our section specially dedicated to the category.

The Formula 1 World Championship calendar

The 2021 season will be the longest in history, as it will host 22 Grand Prizes Formula 1. The 19th race this weekend in the city of Sao Paulo will be followed by three more appointments in the Middle East.

Upon completion in Brazil, and relentlessly, the category will immediately move to Qatar for the first of the final three races. And it is that the end of the party will be held between November and December, with the late races in Australia and Japan canceled and with the incentive of seeing the aforementioned Qatar debut in F1. Another novelty will be the Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia, which will precede the traditional farewell in Abu dhabi.

FORMULA 1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP SCHEDULE 2021

NUMBER DATE BIG PRIZE CIRCUIT 1 28th March Bahrain Sakhir 2 April 18th Emilia romagna Imola 3 May 2 Portugal Portimao 4 May 9 Spain Barcelona 5 may 23 Monaco Monte Carlo 6 June 6th Azerbaijan Baku 7 June 20th France Paul ricard 8 June 27th Styria Red bull ring 9 July 4th Austria Red bull ring 10 July 18 Britain Silverstone eleven August 1 Hungary Hungaroring 12 August 29 Belgium Spa-Francorchamps 13 September 5 Netherlands Zandvoort 14 September 12 Italy Monza fifteen September 26 Russia Sochi 16 October 10th Turkey Istanbul Park 17 October 24th USA Austin 18 November 7 Mexico Brother Rodriguez 19 November 14th Brazil Interlagos twenty November 21 Qatar Losail twenty-one December 5th Saudi Arabia Jeddah 22 December 12th Abu dhabi Yas Marina

The drivers and teams of the Formula 1 World Cup

But without a doubt the great protagonists of the 2021 Formula 1 Championship are the participants: 10 teams and 20 drivers willing to complete the longest season in history traveling four continents and 22 countries.

On the grid this year we have four world champions, Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Räikkönen, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel, in addition to the debut of two teams: Aston Martin and Alpine, which take over from Racing Point and Renault respectively.

The Japanese Yuki tsunodaOne of three rookies alongside Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin, he is the youngest driver on the grid at 20 years old, in stark contrast to the oldest, 41-year-old Kimi Räikkönen.

LIST OF DRIVERS AND TEAMS ENROLLED IN THE 2021 F1 WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

NUMBER PILOT COMPANY TEAM MOTOR 7 Kimi raikkonen Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Ferrari 99 Antonio Giovinazzi Sauber Motorsport AG Alfa Romeo Racing ORLEN Ferrari 14 Fernando Alonso Renault Sport Racing Limited Alpine F1 Team Renault 31 Esteban Ocon Renault Sport Racing Limited Alpine F1 Team Renault 5 Sebastian vettel Racing Point UK Limited Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team Mercedes 18 Lance Stroll Racing Point UK Limited Aston Martin Cognizant F1 Team Mercedes 9 Nikita mazepin Haas Formula LLC Haas F1 Team Ferrari 47 Mick schumacher Haas Formula LLC Haas F1 Team Ferrari 3 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Racing Limited McLaren F1 Team Mercedes 4 Lando norris McLaren Racing Limited McLaren F1 Team Mercedes 44 Lewis hamilton Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Mercedes 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes-Benz Grand Prix Limited Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team Mercedes 33 Max verstappen Red Bull Racing Limited Red bull racing Sling eleven Sergio perez Red Bull Racing Limited Red bull racing Sling 10 Pierre Gasly Scuderia AlphaTauri Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda Sling 22 Yuki tsunoda Scuderia AlphaTauri Scuderia AlphaTauri Honda Sling 16 Charles Leclerc Ferrari Spa Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow Ferrari 55 Carlos Sainz Ferrari Spa Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow Ferrari 63 George Russell Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Racing Mercedes 6 Nicholas latifi Williams Grand Prix Engineering Limited Williams Racing Mercedes

Remember! The Formula 1 Brazilian Grand Prix begins this Friday at 4:30 p.m. with the first free practice session.