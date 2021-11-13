The votes of the fans made him the best rider in the original sprint classification on British soil, an award that was won again in Italy and that he is determined to keep in Brazil.

Fernando Alonso has become the most acclaimed driver when it comes to racing at the sprint: proclaimed rider of the day in the first experiment of this scale carried out at the Silverstone circuit, the two-time Spanish champion has made the most of the opportunity of playing a short race in which he can gain positions before the ‘real’ race .

After not being able to advance to the last round of qualifying, with a double dropout in Austin which made a dent in the hopes of the French team, Alonso has returned his team to Q3 to the extent that his teammate was a thousandths away from doing the same.

This time, the top 10 finishers will have the option of choosing a tire to start with.

“Today was very close,” said # 14 after not being able to face the McLarens and having to settle for 10th. “I think we had a productive morning, the car was running quite well and behaving as it should. Qualifying also got off to a reasonable start, and we went to Q2 quite comfortably»He continued.

«But then I think that, from Q2 on, I was doing very similar times; I believe that we found the limit. We wanted to be a little higher and start from the clean side of the grid, because the start could be crucial tomorrow, but let’s see how the day turns out. At the end of the day it is a classification to sprint, we have done quite well on them in the past, “added Alonso.

Finally, the Asturian driver left a message to the delight of Formula 1 fans: “Tomorrow I will be aggressive, as always, and I will try to have fun”, he assured, thus confirming his firm intention of, if he had any chance, to win a position that under normal conditions would not be feasible.