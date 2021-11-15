Alpine has put both cars back into the points, allowing the Anglo-French team to keep up AlphaTauri’s pulse in the constructors’ championship. Esteban Ocon was eighth, with Fernando Alonso next.

AlphaTauri is proving to have a more competitive car than that of Alpine, but the greater strength of the pair of pilots formed by Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso allows to maintain the tie in the constructors’ championship.

And is that Pierre Gasly has been unattainable for both, but the weakness of Yuki Tsunoda has allowed Alpine as a team to score the same points as the French.

All thanks to Ocon’s eighth position and Alonso’s ninth, which saw Alpine score double points for the first time in five races, the Italian Grand Prix at Monza in September.

The pace of Ocon and Alonso has been higher than the one we saw seven days ago in Mexico, which has allowed the Spanish rider to climb positions after starting in 12th position grill.

“The objective was to get both cars in the points and we succeeded. I think this weekend in race conditions my car was much fasterWe saw it in free practice, yesterday and today, ”Alonso recounted after the race.

«The start was not a big thing, the highlight was not either … and then the Virtual Safety Car, which we could only stop with one car. We were behind Esteban at that time and he took us out again for 5 seconds, but my car was tremendous today and we caught him again, ”he explained.

“He let me pass and in the end we stood out a bit, but I had to put him back on the last lap and finish ninth. They are the same points for the team and they are good for usBut I think I had more rhythm today than the position we ended up in, ‘he reflected.

Points every weekend

Depending on the circuit, Alpine looks more or less strong, but on Sundays the points are always within reach and that is what Fernando Alonso wants to continue doing in the three remaining races.

«Our objective is always to fish some point. In Austin we came out last and struggled to finish tenth. In Mexico we started 12th and finished ninth, today we finished 12th and finished eighth, so that’s a bit of our style book, ”he pointed out.

“On Sundays we usually run a good race, without failures and always adding, and that has made us strong so far, to see if we can repeat it in the next three (races),” concluded the Spaniard.

With only three Grands Prix to be completed, Alpine and AlphaTauri share fifth place in the constructors’ championship with 112 points each. Fernando Alonso he is tenth in the general of pilots with 62 points, with Esteban Ocon then adding 50.