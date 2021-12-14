Emotions reached all-time highs during the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, in which Max Verstappen passed Lewis Hamilton to be crowned world champion.

Christian horner Y Toto wolff They have starred in numerous tense moments throughout the season, as none of them had experienced such a close match before in the dispute for the world title.

Especially the director of Mercedes, has had to face an extreme situation, with his team challenged for the first time until the last moment after seven years of absolute dominance.

And, if that weren’t enough, the history of previous races and the fact of having everything in hand with four laps to go to lose it at the last moment, put Toto Wolff on the verge of emotional collapse, a situation that he unloaded against Michael Masi, “Mickey”, as the Austrian called him on the radio during these tense final moments.

For his part, Christian Horner knew better how to keep calm as a result of everything being put in front of him. Max verstappenAlthough the stiff opposition posed by Lewis Hamilton made the Briton also feel the tension in a very noticeable way.

Finally, as Wolff did nothing but shake his head, stunned at what had happened, Christian Horner exploded with joy as he witnessed the miracle that he had called 10 laps before and, what by grace of Nicholas Latifi, it had been granted.

The fight continues in the offices

Perhaps that anger that Toto Wolff felt last night has caused Mercedes not to want to bend its arm and, after presenting two protests against Red Bull Racing and race management that were rejected by the sports commissioners assigned to the Grand Prix of Abu Dhabi, the Anglo-German formation has officially communicated to the FIA ​​that it has intention to study an appeal.

Once the communication to the FIA ​​has been made, Mercedes has 96 hours to officially confirm whether to appeal the stewards’ decision, in which case the final resolution of the 2021 Formula 1 World Championship would be suspended for several more days.