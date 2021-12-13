GP Abu Dhabi - Verstappen ends Hamilton's hegemony: "It's incredible!"

The script for the 2021 season will be remembered by Formula 1 fans as one of the best in its history, with radically opposed drivers in the World Cup stumbling on numerous occasions that have ended with a Verstappen dream fulfilled.

To say that the 2021 Formula 1 season has been exciting is an understatement. Seven years after the unstoppable streak of the Mercedes team began with Lewis Hamilton, in addition to Nico Rosberg in that controversial 2016, the achievement of titles for Toto Wolff’s men, at least in relation to the Drivers’ World Cup, has reached its end.

“Is incredible”, confessed with a face bathed in tears Max Verstappen, the true architect of the feat to remember that has allowed him to overthrow the seven-time champion with whom he has battled throughout the year.

Loading tweet …

1470039789588164617

“I have tried throughout the race, I kept fighting … and then of course, an opportunity on the last lap … it’s incredible. I still have cramps! It’s crazy, ”Verstappen continued.

Closing the circle

7 seasons in Formula 1 have been enough for Verstappen to become world champion.

At 24 years old, # 33 has become the fourth youngest driver in the history of Formula 1 to become world champion in the premier class of motorsport, only behind Sebastian Vettel, Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso, the latter less than a month apart.

“I do not know what to say. These guys, my team, and of course Honda too … they deserve it. I love you so much! I have had a lot of fun working with them since 2016, but this year has been incredible ”, admitted Verstappen, dejected with emotion in the interview with Jenson Button.

Miracles happen

A bad start, despite starting with a better tire than his biggest rival, left him on the wrong foot at the start. The unstoppable pace of Hamilton at the front heralded an eighth title for the Briton, but different circumstances caused everything to be decided on the last lap of 58 of the Abu Dhabi GP.

Loading tweet …

1470041140602806278

A Virtual Safety Car first that it was not final, followed a few laps after a Safety Car Yes it was, they allowed him to get close to Hamilton again to, with fresh tires, give him the final thrust when the race was relaunched for a final lap of heart attack.

“It happened,” Verstappen said of the miracle Christian Horner was asking for throughout the race. «Finally a bit of luck for me! Many thanks to Checo too, he has given everything today, he has done a great teamwork, he is an incredible teammate, “he added, remembering his teammate, who allowed him to give up in the battle.

The final difference between Verstappen and Hamilton was 2,256 seconds.

«To my team: I love them, I think they already know. I hope we can do this for 10-15 years together, because there is no reason to change. I want to stay with them the rest of my life, I hope they leave me. Christian and Helmut trusted me to join the team in 2016. Our goal, of course, was to win this championship, and now we have achieved it, “he closed.