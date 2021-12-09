GP Abu Dhabi - This is how Yas Marina has changed to try to offer better races

The lavish Yas Marina circuit has it all… except a compelling track that offers good racing. In order to change that, numerous changes have been made to allow for more intense competition.

Since its inauguration in 2009, the Yas Marina circuit has stood out for its sophistication and opulence, establishing itself as the traditional end of the party of the prestigious and glamorous Formula 1.

But on this route, headquarters of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, it lacks something essential to become one of the classic circuits: soul, character. And it has the dubious honor of being one of the most bland facilities designed by Hermann Tilke from a competition point of view.

Full of 90 degree curves and with very few really challenging spots, Yas Marina It has never convinced anyone once one stops being dazzled by the spectacular lighting of the environment. Now, things could change.

Curve 5

Following the route around the new Yas Marina, the first change is found in Turn 5, which is now a slightly more open hairpin which is reached at much higher speed than before, since the slow chicane preview formed by the old curves 5 and 6 has disappeared.

The end of the first sector is now much faster.

This has also led to a slight change in the long straight of the circuit that follows, as it now has a small deviation that, in any case, will have no effect on the handling.

Curve 9

The next change is found in Turn 9, which is now a large and long medium speed fork in which downforce becomes very important. This large curvon replaces the previous succession of 90º curves. (11 to 14) that broke the rhythm of the circuit and significantly lowered the average speed.

The end of the long straight now features a more downforce-dependent curve.

As it opens further, the curve that follows, the new curve 10, is more open than before and will be taken fully without problems.

Curves 13, 14 and 15

The last major change to the new layout occurs in the third sector, specifically in the new curves 13, 14 and 15. Actually they are very similar to those of 2020, but they have been made slightly more open and the superelevation has been changed of the same, so they are expected to be faster. Especially the last one, which is now considerably more open and fluid.

the winding middle zone of the third sector is now more fluid.

Changes that will make the set-up of the single-seaters vary substantially, since now the circuit has faster corners in which the downforce will be more important and both braking and traction will be less relevant.

All this has been done with the intention of offering a smoother and faster lap, which increases the risk of making a piloting error and which provides more points of overtaking. Will it succeed? We will be able to see it from this Friday at 10:30, at which time the first training session will begin at Yas Marina.