Max Verstappen has been proclaimed Formula 1 world champion after winning the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix. His triumph was based on two specific moments, one with four laps remaining and the other on the last lap.

In the absence of seeing what finally happens with the two protests that Mercedes has presented to the stewards, Max Verstappen is the new Formula 1 world champion.

And this thanks to a carom that occurred with four laps to go and that has allowed him to reduce to zero the disadvantage that the Dutchman had with Lewis hamilton at that point in the race, as well as allowing him to pit stop to fit new soft tires.

It all started with an accident involving Nicholas Latifi, who at that time was contesting position with Mick Schumacher. «I was fighting with Mick and I went a little wide, it is part of the races and they are things that happen »said Williams’ Canadian.

Loading tweet …

1470036748046585860

«The tires were very dirty after leaving the trackI lacked grip, I tried to stay behind and try to overtake him, but I made a mistake and hit the wall. It’s a shame to end the season like this, ”Nicholas Latifi concluded.

This led to the race management decreeing the safety car to enter the track, allowing Verstappen to wipe out the 12-second deficit he had at the time. In addition, as Sergio Pérez rolled very far from him, he could afford pit stop to fit new soft tires and to be clearly superior to Lewis Hamilton.

Overtaking

Thus the things, race direction decreed the relaunch of the test with only one lap to finish. Lewis Hamilton was first on heavily worn hard tires and Max verstappen second. Only a miracle like the one that had benefited his opponent earlier could save Mercedes’.

Loading tweet …

1470061591844507649

But instead Max Verstappen went all out on the last lap, beating Lewis Hamilton at Turn 5 and holding his back attack in the 9 after a small error by the Dutchman in the 6 that allowed the Mercedes to catch the slipstream on the straight.

Once achieved, the Max Verstappen only had to cross the line and be crowned Formula 1 world champion for the first time after an electrifying and unexpected finish.