The world title duel has led to excessive tension on and off the track. Something that encourages Carlos Sainz to stay on the sidelines about who he thinks is going to win the World Cup.

While Fernando Alonso has had no qualms about getting wet about who he thinks deserves to win the two world titles at stake this weekend at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz he has preferred to be more cautious and not reveal his preferences.

The Ferrari driver told the press that “I’m not going to get wet about that. If you are not a partner of both, you cannot know if he is far above you or not, because you do not share a car. I’ve been Max’s teammate and I know he’s great … but he’s not unbeatable. I understand what Fernando means ».

“I see so much insult on social networks, so much abuse, that I don’t feel like getting involved, it doesn’t give me anything”

And it is that Carlos Sainz detects too much tension on and off the track, to the point of reaching a lack of respect for each other on social networks.

«I have my opinion, of course, and I have clear in my head who is going to win, but I am not going to tell you. It is impossible to be 50% on these things, you always have a preference or a feeling. What I do see is so much tension, so much insult in social networks to one side and another and so much abuse, that I do not want to get into the ointment, it does not give me anything, “he reiterates.

David Moreno analyzes the preview of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the final battle.

What Sainz does want is for the end of the season to be clean and fair for the good of Formula 1. “I want the best to win, that they represent our sport well by engaging in a fair battle, which is the most important thing for F1. That there be sportsmanship and that F1 enjoy an exciting final, which had not been seen in decades, “wished the Madrid.

“I think both Max and Lewis had an incredible season, both riding at an incredibly high level.. For my part, I just want them to have the last weekend clean “, Carlos Sainz settled.