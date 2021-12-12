With a new podium to close his first full year at the hands of Ferrari, Carlos Sainz revealed rivals of the stature of Lando Norris to proclaim himself the best-ranked Scuderia driver in 2021.

Despite being the first rookie Ferrari driver to fail a pole with the Scuderia since Giancarlo Fisichella in 2009, thus becoming the ninth in history with the most Grand Prix contested in Formula 1 without succeeding, Carlos Sainz has reason to be happy.

See the checkered flag in all races of the season, scoring in 15 of them consecutively After the Ferrari disaster at Paul Ricard, in addition to reaping 4 podiums aboard the SF21, it has allowed him to establish himself as the driver of the Maranello formation with the most points in the standings after the closing in Abu Dhabi.

The lights shone on Yas Marina as did Sainz’s talent as the laps passed.

«Nobody probably remembers this podiumFernando was telling me now jokingly. Perhaps a little seen podium, but hey, I do my thing, “joked # 55, having shared the podium with Max Verstappen, recently crowned world champion, and Lewis Hamilton at Yas Marina.

«Doing my job, my departure, a stint very strong with the softWithout thinking about the championship, thinking only about how to finish the race ahead of Lando and Charles today. In the end finishing on the podium, what It has given me 5th in the drivers’ championshipSainz explained.

Properly progress

Multiple failures in pitstopson the part of Ferrari, as well as some piloting errors on his part, have meant that Sainz has not added everything he would like and that he had to fight until the last race to be the best of the rest.

Monaco, Hungary, Russia and now Abu Dhabi have been the scenarios in which the Madrid rider has shone until he finished in the top three, a good way to show his potential. «Finish the year with a podium … It was a difficult goal, to keep up in a first year with almost no preseason tees. To start the year as I started it, going fast from the beginning but without finishing the races that I would like, “he confessed.

«Already in this last third you have seen that both in qualy as in race I’ve started to look a lot like McLaren’s Carlos, which made two very good years. I know that at the level that I know I can reach, I can do races like those of today, which are very strong and prepare me for a 2022 that, whatever comes next, I will be more than prepared, “he added.

Long months of waiting and preparation await him, but Sainz is ready to continue raising the bar in 2022. “You have already seen that as soon as I am in a fight I play, I fight, which is what I have come to do in Formula 1. My end of the year shows that I am ready for whatever is to come, that as soon as I get comfortable with the car I go fast and do some very complete races », he closed.