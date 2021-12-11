Max Verstappen took pole with a stratospheric lap in Q3, but will have to face Lewis Hamilton starting the race on soft tires.

The final duel is served, as Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton will occupy the first line of the grid of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the last of the 2021 Formula 1 season.

The Dutch rider has outscored his opponent by more than three tenths, leaving everyone in a fiery eye. However, he will have to face a delicate choice of tires with which to start Sunday’s race.

«It was not the initial plan but it is what it is. This morning the decision was at 50% »

On Friday, Max verstappen He did a race simulation on soft tires and the results were very positive, so when the Dutch driver set his best time in Q2 on the same compound, the surprise was relative.

But Christian horner He claims that starting the race on the soft compound was not in the plans and that it was a decision forced by a plane that Verstappen made to the front left tire in his first Q2 attempt on mediums.

«It was not the initial plan but it is what it is. This morning the decision was at 50% and we are not unhappy starting with soft », said the director of Red Bull Racing, who is confident that the choice will finally be positive.

«An incredible lap and a great teamwork. All the credit to Checo for that slipstream to Max and I think Max has done one of his best laps of the season under a lot of pressure. We are happy with it, “said the Briton.

The slipstream

And is that Sergio perez He gave his slipstream to Max Verstappen in the second sector during the first attempt of Q3, which many have interpreted as a great advantage for the Dutchman (despite the fact that on the second attempt Verstappen’s time was the same but without recoil).

“We talked about it yesterday and this morning the riders arranged the details among themselves and it was a great team effort”, pointed out Horner, who has celebrated that Sergio Pérez has surpassed Valtteri Bottas.

“It is important for Checo to try to put pressure on Lewis, particularly with the soft tire advantage at the start and in the opening laps.”, pointed in relation to the fourth place of the Mexican and the sixth of the Finn.

Surprising

For his part, Toto Wolff has admitted feeling surprised by the return of Max Verstappen, especially after the times of the first two rounds of qualifying. «I was surprised by the return of Max, in Q1 and in Q2 it seemed that we controlled the situation and we lost it in Q3. We have to take the hit.

“That slipstream has helped him a lot, three or three and a half tenths, but we cannot complain, they have executed it perfectly. Normally doing a slipstream is dangerous but they had the speed on the second lap, even without a slipstream. We have to understand why we have gone out of the (optimal working) window of the tire », affirmed the director of Mercedes.

“In some circumstances the soft is a big handicap, but all the cars around us have soft cars, so they are going to be better. We will have to be patient and everything will work out towards the end. I think the fastest car will be world champion tomorrow, “he finally pointed out in relation to Red Bull’s different tire strategy.