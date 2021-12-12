In the early morning, it has been confirmed that Haas will only compete with one car in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix this Sunday after Nikita Mazepin was infected with coronavirus.

The last Sunday of the season starts strong, although this time the news is not related to the two world title candidates, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

Nikita mazepin has tested positive for COVID-19 and will not be able to take part in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which starts at 14:00 CET. In addition, having been dropped after qualifying, Haas will have to settle for the participation of a single driver, Mick Schumacher, as the regulations do not allow another competitor to replace the Russian.

Thus, the last race of the season will be held with only 19 cars on the grid.

Official statement on Nikita Mazepin

“The FIA, Formula 1 and the Haas F1 team can confirm today that during on-site PCR testing for the 2021 FIA Formula 1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Nikita Mazepin has tested positive for COVID-19. In accordance with the COVID-19 protocols, will no longer participate in this event. All contacts have been declared.

There will be no replacement driver in accordance with article 31.1 of the FIA ​​Formula 1 Sporting Regulations 2021, which prohibits any driver from starting the race without having participated in at least one practice session.

The procedures established by the FIA ​​and Formula 1 ensure that there is no broader impact at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix ».