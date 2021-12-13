Although for practical purposes Max Verstappen is officially the champion of the 2021 Formula 1 season, Mercedes is reluctant to accept his defeat and will take his protest one step further with an appeal to reject them.

TO December 12, 2021Red Bull Racing driver Max Verstappen has been officially proclaimed world champion for the first time in his short career in Formula 1, thus overthrowing seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton.

However, and as has become customary in the tense season that the FIA ​​has had to experience against teams for decisions that have not been to everyone’s taste, the victory of # 33 will have to be confirmed … also in the offices.

Commissioners and appeals

As soon as the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix finished, Mercedes presented two protests against Red Bull and, more explicitly, Max Verstappen. The first one made reference to the fact that the Dutch driver had overtaken Hamilton, leader of the race, under the period of Safety Car.

At the same time, those of Toto Wolff made a second protest, this one centered on a misuse of the Safety Car by the FIA, claiming that the final classification of the GP was that of the penultimate lap: with Hamilton as the winner and therefore world champion.

The Red Bull staff have already celebrated their first title in style with their driver in Abu Dhabi.

Even so, the FIA ​​has estimated that, while both protests are admissible, you must reject both for various reasons. However, this has not stopped Mercedes.

Immediately before Hamilton and his team left the Yas Marina track once and for all, Ron Meadows, Mercedes representative to the FIA ​​and the stewards, has presented the intention to appeal decisions against him, transferring the outcome of the World Championship to the moment in which the governing body of Formula 1 expresses its conclusive decision in the coming days.