The International Sporting Code contemplates exceptional situations in which it is possible to deduct points from a driver or team. This is a clear warning against Max Verstappen ahead of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

We have already seen it in the past with Michael Schumacher in 1997, McLaren in 2007 or Racing Point in 2020. Certain circumstances can make a driver or team be dispossessed of part or all of the points added in a race or championship.

And given the suspicions generated on the occasion of the last Grand Prix of the season to be played in Abu dhabi, Michael Masi has allowed himself the luxury of reminding all the participants that the regulations allow this type of action by the commissioners.

Verstappen would be champion in case neither he nor Hamilton scored, as he would add one more victory

In Instruction 29 of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix event notes distributed on Thursday, Masi reminded teams and drivers of a number of rules and procedures outlined in the FIA ​​International Sporting Code, in particular article 12.2.1. l, which refers to “any violation of the principles of fairness in competition, behavior in an unsportsmanlike manner or attempt to influence the outcome of a competition in a way that is contrary to sporting ethics ».

The FIA ​​Race Director and Safety Delegate further specifies that stewards may impose possible penalties of “suspension for one or more competitions”, as well as the “Withdrawal of points for the championship” for any infraction.

Warning for Verstappen

This, in practice, is a clear warning to Max verstappenThe Dutchman from Red Bull Racing would be world champion if neither he nor Lewis Hamilton scored, as he would add one more victory than his Mercedes opponent.

David Moreno analyzes the final duel between Verstappen and Hamilton.

This data is the first that allows a tiebreaker in the event of finishing both equal to points, which can only happen if neither of them scores. At this time, both Verstappen and Hamilton add 369.5 points and speculation about a hypothetical clash between the two has not stopped growing as a result of the intense duel carried out by both in the last Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia.

Something that already happened this year in races such as Silverstone, in which Hamilton hit Verstappen and he ended up against the protections at more than 200 km / h or that of Italy, in which the Dutchman ended up on the Mercedes of the British.