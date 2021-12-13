The 2021 season has come to an end and, while Lewis Hamilton has not been able to claim his eighth world title, Mercedes has added a new constructors’ championship. Although it seems that he has not noticed.

With an end as unexpected and intense as the one that this Sunday afternoon we live in Abu dhabiIt is logical that Lewis Hamilton, Peter Bonnington (driver’s engineer) and even Toto Wolff (Mercedes F1 director) are deeply disappointed by what happened.

But what is striking is that the communication department of Mercedes it has not pointed out that its brand has won, for the eighth time in a row, the Constructors’ World Championship.

In a Formula 1 in which this classification is so relevant for the teams, not only because of the prestige but also because of the money it reports depending on the position achieved, it is surprising that the Anglo-German formation has not made any reference to said title for more than 17 hours after having succeeded.

This gives us a good idea of ​​how important the World Drivers’ Championship is for the teams, because although it only rewards the individual, he could not have achieved it without his team and the importance that this has in the media is much higher.

In fact, Mercedes has saved absolute silence in their social networks, publishing a brief message in which they admitted to being “speechless” at the end of the race, followed hours later by two more related to the claim before the stewards and their subsequent intention to appeal their decision.

Loose victory

Mercedes entered the last race in Abu Dhabi with a comfortable advantage over Red Bull Racing, which needed a miracle to become world champion for the first time since 2013. And that miracle did not happen because, although Max Verstappen obtained the victory, Sergio Pérez had to retire while the Mercedes of Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas were second and sixth respectively.

This leaves the general classification of constructors with Mercedes in first position with 613.5 points for Red Bull’s 585.5, or 28 more.

In terms of statistics, Red Bull ends the season with 11 victories for nine Mercedes, as well as 10 poles by nine of the Anglo-Germans. Regarding the fast laps, Mercedes ends the season with an advantage thanks to the 10 it has achieved in the 22 races, by eight for Red Bull.

The Mercedes team also prevails in terms of podiums Regardless, he has managed a total of 28 this year, 17 of them from Lewis Hamilton, for 23 from Red Bull (18 of them on Max Verstappen’s account).