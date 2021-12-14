Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton have lived this Sunday in Abu Dhabi the hardest moment since both began their dominance of Formula 1 in 2014. This is how the driver lived the key moment with his engineer.

When, during the penultimate lap, Pete bonnington, Lewis Hamilton’s track engineer, informed his pilot that the race would be relaunched for a final lap of competition, the seven-time champion knew that he had just lost the World Championship.

And it is that the superiority of Max verstappen, who had stopped to fit new soft tires, was so obvious that only an incident or precipitation by the Dutchman would prevent him from being proclaimed champion.

“This is being rigged, man!”

It all started when Nicholas latifi he suffered an accident on lap 53, eight from the end of the race. At first, the race management ordered the double yellow flag, but it was clear to everyone that the safety car would soon appear, as the Williams had been stopped inside the track, also spreading debris on the asphalt. carbon fiber.

A few laps before, Christian horner had asked for a miracle in a communication with Sky F1, British television. There was. It was the worst possible scenario for Hamilton, because as race leader he could not stop or he would leave Max Verstappen leading and with the risk of not restarting the test.

Red Bull, on the other hand, played it all or nothing. He stopped his pilot, who returned to the track second thanks to the great advantage he had over Sergio Pérez and Carlos Sainz. If the race resumed, he would have the victory and the title practically in his pocket.

Hamilton radio

Of course, for that to happen the race had to be relaunched and also get rid of the five doubled pilots who were running between their rival and Red Bull # 33. This is how this dramatic moment was experienced from the radio of Lewis hamilton:

Bonnington : «We have double yellow, double yellow. Stay outside. Safety car. Safety car ».

Bonnington : «The situation is: Verstappen was in the pits. He had a free stop, we would have lost our position against him. Four more laps when you get over the line. They have to unfold cars. Maybe there won’t be a reboot.

