19 cars will form the last grid of the season after confirming the positive for COVID-19 of Nikita Mazepin. The Russian driver will not take part in the final duel for the world title between Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton.

The truth is that it is not too relevant for the Grand Prix and will not have any influence on the dispute for the world title, but the absence of Nikita Mazepin is still remarkable after confirming that the Russian pilot has tested positive for COVID- 19 and may not take part in the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

But, as we say, the really important thing is that Max verstappen will command a momentous grid for the denouement of the world title, with Lewis hamilton located next to him in second position and, yes, only 19 cars in total.

Right behind both championship contenders will be Lando Norris and Sergio Pérez, who will surely also feel the pressure of having to try to do their best, but without becoming negative protagonists in the dispute for him. world. Especially the Mexican, will try to help his teammate in Red Bull overtaking Hamilton, who this time is alone in the face of danger.

And it is that further back will be Carlos Sainz, who starts in fifth position with a gray Valtteri Bottas, who could only be sixth, at his side. Much further back will be Fernando Alonso, who after being bothered by Daniel Ricciardo in the last corner of his fastest lap, will have to settle for starting the last big race 11th. The Spanish driver was visibly annoyed with the race director after qualifying problems, even before he learned that the Australian McLaren would not be penalized for his action.

Position Pilot Team Sanction Position in Q 1st Max verstappen Red bull = 2nd Lewis hamilton Mercedes = 3rd Lando norris Mclaren = 4th Sergio perez Red bull = 5th Carlos Sainz Ferrari = 6th Valtteri Bottas Mercedes = 7th Charles Leclerc Ferrari = 8th Yuki tsunoda AlphaTauri = 9th Esteban Ocon Alpine = 10th Daniel Ricciardo Mclaren = 11th Fernando Alonso Alpine = 12th Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri = 13th Lance Stroll Aston martin = 14th Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo = 15th Sebastian Vettel Aston martin = 16th Nicholas latifi Williams = 17th George russell Williams = 18th Kimi raikkonen Alfa Romeo = 19th Mick schumacher Haas = – Nikita mazepin Haas Will not take part in the race 20th

Remember, the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix starts this Sunday at 14:00 CET and you can follow it with Motor.es through our live with times and live commentary.