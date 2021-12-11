The first day of practice at the renovated Yas Marina circuit was not very positive for Ferrari, which has problems controlling wear on the front tires.

Although both Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz have remained in the top ten throughout the day at Yas Marina, Ferrari The last Grand Prix of the season seems to have started with difficulties.

In the first session, both drivers used only the soft tires to learn the modifications made to the track, especially the parts that had been re-paved.

“I’ll sit down with the engineers and see where we can improve the car.”

Leclerc and Sainz completed 46 laps: 20 for the Monegasque, who began by acquiring data with aerodynamic grills in his SF21 while the Spaniard added 26. The best time of the first was 1: 25,846, while the second stopped the timers at 1: 25.886.

In FP2, Sainz and Leclerc continued with the car set-up and tire evaluation, starting with the media before switching to soft for the simulation qualifying runs. The Monegasque got a best time of 1: 24.557, while the Spanish made a 1: 24.844. Both finished the session with long runs, but with different tires, soft for Leclerc and medium for Sainz.

Charles Leclerc

“I quite like the new design and it was fun to drive. Modifications seem to make it easier to track cars aheadso it seems like a positive track update. ‘

«The evolution of it was quite large throughout the day, but that is due more to the temperature, since it is much colder here at night. This helps us find more grip. The degradation of the tires is quite high, but I think our car is reacting well on this circuit so far.

“In terms of pace, we did a good job with the race simulation and we still have a bit of work to do to prepare for qualifying. We are a bit lacking compared to some of our closest competitors and I hope we can put it all together for tomorrow.

Carlos Sainz

“It was a challenging day with the new layout and the track surface, which makes the circuit very different from any other year. It was a very difficult Friday because from the first session I didn’t feel comfortable in the car And I’ve been looking for balance all day.

“That is quite unusual because we have started on the right foot almost every weekend and today, instead, I feel like we have a lot of homework to do for Saturday. Now we will sit down with the engineers, see where we can improve the car and hopefully find more performance tomorrow.