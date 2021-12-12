Fighting for the points at the end of the Top 10, Fernando Alonso concluded his season back to Formula 1 with the firm hope of having a car with more performance that will allow him to fight for important things in 2022.

Finishing his season back in Formula 1 after two years away from single-seaters in tenth position in the drivers’ standings, immediately ahead of a teammate who had a hard time beating in the early stages of the year, is not so valuable. for Fernando Alonso as the one to close with Alpine the fifth place in constructors.

6 more points As a team, on a weekend in which the A521 seemed competitive in Friday’s free practice but which was falling in performance as the sessions went by, they have allowed them to be the best in the middle area of ​​the grid.

“I don’t know who will be interested in the comments of all of us here today, of our individual careers …”, Alonso joked on the day of Max Verstappen, recently crowned world champion.

Stable base

«For those who are interested: it was a good race behind there, where we were. We went until lap 40 without changing, when the Virtual Safety Car. It went well, again in the points on Sunday, 8th and 9th for the team, in a race in which we were not entirely competitiveHe continued with a smile from ear to ear.

«I think we went from more to less. Friday very good, Saturday a little worse and today ‘regu’. Still, even when things go a bit bad, we still score points. Good execution of the race, but hopefully next year we can have more potential and be able to fight a little higher, “he added.

Alpine’s core works, according to Alonso, in anticipation of a competitive car.

The 2021 season has been the best of preparations for an Alonso who, at his 40 years, he retains the hunger to be a champion again, at least once more, before permanently retiring after the ‘See You Later’ he left in 2018.

«The season itself has been good. From Baku I think I have scored quite a few points, we have found a regularity that we did not have at the beginning. With the team we have filed some things that were not top, and we have a team now that in a weekend that we are not very very fast, even so we continue to score points, “he acknowledged.

Fix now for all

«We have a strong team on the track, we lack more benefits, they leave the factory. We also abandoned this car very soon, but next year we have to take a step forward and we have to be more competitive, “added Alonso.

For # 14, Alpine is one of the best teams in the overall count, considering each and every race weekend circumstance in which they have shone.

Loading tweet …

1470063302751539201

«We have a very good team. Strategy, pitstops, outings, how we run the weekend from training to the race … I think we have an almost benchmark team in that sense. Now we need that in the two factories, both in Enstone and Viry, which have been working on the 2022 project for many months, when we put it on track in February that we have a good surprise», He detailed.

Finally, Alonso recalled that on his vacation he will have to go to the hospital to remove the metal plates that were implanted after the accident he suffered on a bicycle at the beginning of the year. «This winter is going to be going through the hospital first, to remove the plates from the face, from the jaw, from the February accident. To have a few weeks of rest also for this reason and to arrive ready in February in Barcelona “, he concluded.