GP Abu Dhabi - Alonso applauds the changes at Yas Marina: "It was clear that overtaking here is difficult"

With the firm intention of closing the year in fifth position in the constructors’ championship, although it is not a result that they are passionate about, Fernando Alonso and Alpine aspire to close 2021 at the top to fully focus on 2022.

22 rounds later, and after starting back in March 12 a season whose calendar was going to suffer numerous setbacks until the final structure was decided, the ten teams that currently compete in Formula 1 are predisposed to close the year at once in order to focus all their efforts in the regulatory revolution looming in 2022.

Although far from the battle for the top positions and in the absence of knowing how far they can go in Yas Marina, Alpine concludes 2021 with a victory in your pocket and two podiums that, although they have served to raise the morale of the team, it is not enough for the French team.

“We must be quite hard on ourselves and accept that fifths is not where we want to end any season”, said Laurent Rossi in this regard, aware that they have quite tied the fifth place in constructors on AlphaTauri but “anything can happen in Formula 1”, so “we will not celebrate anything until we know that it is over.”

Clean slate

With a renewed organization, Alpine fully intervened in the season that is coming to an end in Abu Dhabi with the firm intention, together with Fernando Alonso, of putting themselves to the test to give it their all in 2022, with new goals” give them the option to “take Alpine where it deserves.”

Ocon came close to leaving Hamilton without a front wing at Jeddah.

“We do things our way; sometimes it works, sometimes it doesn’t, “added Rossi. Losing a new podium by 102 thousandths to Valtteri Bottas in Saudi Arabia made people feel “proud” Esteban Ocon, while suffering a “Slight disappointment”, with the focus already on equality that will presumably reign on the grid soon.

It was time

After even going so far as to roll on a circuit where Formula 1 had not competed to date like Losail in Qatar, the premier class of motorsport is preparing to race in a renovated Yas Marina, something that was needed for quite some time according to Alonso himself.

«I think it’s been a long time since it was clear that overtaking is quite difficult at this circuit, I hope these changes can make a difference», Affirmed the Asturian. “It is a shame that in a race that decides the title it is difficult to overtake, but it is a good circuit to race and, if there can be more overtaking, it will naturally make it more exciting for us, the drivers, and everyone who sees it.” .

Alonso feels prepared for the great challenge ahead of him in 2022.

Although he will have to see the battle between Hamilton and Verstappen in the distance, # 14 acknowledged that “we like to race in Abu Dhabi”, closing the year with a new night race. «I’m curious to see if anything changes. I always like to test new circuit layouts, so we’ll see how Sunday will be, “he continued.

“Regarding the award for the number of overtaking, we had some fun battles with Sebastian and Kimi, who are also competing for this award. Maybe we can do our own mini-race on Friday, Let’s see who gets the most overtaking», Concluded Alonso.