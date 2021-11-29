LaSalud.mx.- The general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo, and the governor of Zacatecas, David Monreal Avila, visited the Women’s Hospital, in the municipality of Fresnillo, which will serve to improve health services and provide OB / GYN care to reduce maternal mortality rates.

Previously, the president of Zacatecas presented to the director of the IMSS the Donation Project of the Fresnillo Women’s Hospital, by which this unit would become the first hybrid hospital in the country, this means that it will also serve non-indigenous women. insured.

Subsequently, Robledo visited the COVID Temporary Attention Center, where he recognized the efforts of the Social Security workers who cared for patients with this disease. In the evening, the general director of the IMSS attended the presentation of the Support Plan for Zacatecas, led by the president Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

In a previous press conference, the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, reported that in the Fresnillo Women’s Hospital 347 million pesos were invested to have it built and equipped, so it only needs its incorporation into the IMSS-Bienestar to recruit staff. He stressed that it will be able to serve 235 thousand 495 inhabitants of the region, in addition to the fact that this hospital could be expanded with the necessary specialties.

RGP