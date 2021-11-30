On December 5, the National Lottery (Lotenal) will raffle 200 properties, including land with a tourist vocation and houses facing the sea, with a value of 297 thousand 866 million pesos.

Among the highlights of this new draw, The federal government will raffle three lots with a tourist vocation located in Espiritu Beach, In Sinaloa.

Within these lots is the house of former governor Antonio Corro, and that during the six-year term of President Felipe Calderón, the Fonatur acquired for the development of tourist attractions, however, the project was unsuccessful.

“It is difficult to maintain it, nobody has wanted to invest in tourism companies because it is not so accessible, It is on the borders of Sinaloa with Nayarit, so we made the decision to raffle it. The house is very comfortable, it was Antonio Corro’s house and the lots, it is a beautiful place, so it is important to participate, they also help because that money will not leave Sinaloa, “said the federal president at a press conference in Mexico City.

The lands, located between the limits of Sinaloa and Nayarit, will have an added value, according to the federal government, which will be the security 24 hours a dayIn addition to the construction of a National Guard barracks, there is a Navy naval base nearby.

“So yes, it is buying a ticket, a little bit, getting a secure property, because there is a Semar naval base there, and it also has land and a National Guard barracks is going to be built, that is, there is no problem. of security, It is an Eden, a paradise and helps the development and well-being of the people and we also straighten a mess. We have to attend to these issues, “he said.

The head of the federal Executive explained that the resources obtained by this draw will be destined to the Santa María dam to guarantee the irrigation of 30 thousand hectares and the generation of electrical energy from a hydroelectric plant.

For these actions, around 10 billion pesos will be invested.

In the same way, as the main prize a house facing the sea will be raffled, in Playa Espíritu Sinaloa, with a value of 28 million, the second cash prize is 5 million pesos, the third cash prize of 5 million pesos and the fourth cash prize of 5 million pesos.

