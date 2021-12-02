Government officials put pressure on Activision

Activision Blizzard he’s definitely in a pretty tough position. After evidence against Bobby kotick, and the comments your Council directive In this regard, the developer of Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and Diablo She is in tremendous trouble. Now things have gotten worse as government officials are putting pressure on company leaders to act as they should.

The state treasurers of California, Massachusetts, Illinois, Oregon, Delaware, and Nevada they are demanding from Activision Blizzard that much more serious measures be taken to solve the investigations and lawsuits about the company’s problematic work culture. In accordance with Axios, said treasurers will meet with the Board of Directors from Activision Blizzard the next December 20th, threatening to take action against the company if they do not respond adequately.

Michael Frerichs, state treasurer of Illinoissaid the following:

“We are concerned that the current CEO and Board of Directors do not have the skills, nor the conviction to institute these dramatic changes necessary to transform the culture, restore trust with employees, shareholders and partners. As treasurers we also attract some attention as well as a bit of public pressure. So it’s not just about the dollar amount and the number of shares we have. “

In general, these government officials strongly disagree that the Board of Directors from Activision Blizzard I am not doing anything against Kotick, and instead, have taken a defensive stance with the manager. They did not detail exactly what kind of actions they will take against the company, but whatever happens, there will have to come a time when Activision Blizzard should expel Kotick of the company.

Editor’s note: Yes or yes, Activision Blizzard must respond to all this as soon as possible. Things are already starting to get out of hand for the publisher, and the fact that things haven’t changed in recent weeks is only making things worse. It seems that Kotick’s departure is imminent.

Via: Kotaku