LaSalud.mx .-Officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (SRE) delivered 1 million doses of vaccines against COVID-19 from the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca to the Republic of Ecuador. The foregoing, within the framework of the pro tempore presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States (CELAC), and in compliance with the mandate of the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, on cooperation and solidarity with the nations of the region in the framework of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The vaccines were received by Alfredo Borrero Vega placeholder image, Constitutional Vice President of the Republic of Ecuador; Ximena Garzón Villalba, Minister of Public Health of Ecuador; Y Luis Vayas Valdivieso, Vice Ministry of Human Mobility of Ecuador. The Mexican commission was made up of Efrain Guadarrama, General Director of Regional American Organizations and Mechanisms of the Ministry of Foreign Relations; Rachel Serur Smeke, Ambassador of Mexico in Ecuador; Margaret Alcantara, representative of the Secretariat for Multilateral Affairs and Human Rights of the SRE; Y Juan Carlos Holguin, Itinerant Ambassador for Foreign Affairs of the Foreign Ministry.

The vaccines, manufactured in the Birmex production plant in Mexico, comply with national and international quality standards and have the Good Manufacturing Practices Certification issued by the Federal Commission for the Protection against Sanitary Risks (Cofepris). The doses were packed in special envirotainers donated by the Direct Relief organization, and transported on Mexican Air Force planes.

With this delivery, Mexico reiterates its commitment to the Latin American region to jointly face the pandemic, under the principle of brotherhood.

