After the Taliban took over the government of Afghanistan in August this year, one of the biggest concerns was that the rights of the country’s women would be violated, which had improved significantly in the last 20 years, just as long as the Taliban. wore out of power.

Taliban want to improve Afghanistan’s image

With the rise of the Taliban and the withdrawal of US and NATO troops, governments have suspended funding that had helped support the country’s economy. The foregoing suggests that this is an attempt to improve its international position.

Afghan women were forced to marry

Poverty and other cultural beliefs in afghanistan they shore to carry out forced marriages of women and girls who were sold to their husbands.

Islamic Sharia law has rules on all aspects of daily life, including family law. This set of ethical rules based on the Qur’an endorses child marriage even against the wishes of the girl involved.

Furthermore, long-established tribal traditions dictated that a widow would marry one of her husband’s brothers or relatives.

Forced marriages on the rise

Forced marriages have become common in poor and conservative countries, as internally displaced people often marry off their young daughters in exchange for a dowry that can be used to pay debts and feed their families.

In accordance with the Clarion, the forced marriages of underage girls, in exchange for money, have been increasing for months due to poverty.