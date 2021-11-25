The general director of the Institute of Social Security and Services for State Workers (ISSSTE), Luis Antonio Ramírez Pineda, accepted that a fourth wave of Covid-19 is expected in Mexico, but pointed out that the federal government is prepared to face it.

“The Secretary of Health informs us that we continue to have control of the virus, but we do not ignore the concern that there may be a fourth wave. What should be done? We must continue with the sanitary measures ”, declared the official when he appeared in the Chamber of Deputies.

Before the united commissions of Social Security and Health in San Lázaro, he commented that the issue of Covid occupies them, but they do not worry, and assured that they constantly hold meetings headed by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, in which they are informed about the situation in which the pandemic is found.

“Without a doubt, the issue of Covid actually continues, we are not unaware of it; We are busy, we are not worried, because today we are certain that we have enough vaccines ”, he mentioned.

Luis Antonio Ramírez Pineda, director of the ISSSTE. Photo: Chamber of Deputies.

Ramírez Pineda mentioned that there are 114 hospitals ready to convert, as well as enough vaccines to complete the vaccination schedules. According to data from the federal government, 85% of the country’s elderly people have received at least the first dose of the vaccine.

He said that unlike when the pandemic began in March 202, this time there is greater recognition of the virus, which “helps us, because the doctors and nurses themselves, the health workers already have more information, more knowledge. We already have better protection equipment ”.

