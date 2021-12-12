The government of Mexico enabled the registration of the booster vaccine against Covid-19 for adults over 60 years of age. A few days ago, the Ministry of Health announced that a single dose of the biological AstraZeneca will be applied to those who have been immunized before June 2021.

The registry was opened at mivacuna.salud.gob.mx, where interested parties must enter their CURP, which they must confirm and then click on “request vaccination reinforcement.”

These are the steps to follow for registration:

But the Undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell, assured that this will not be necessary, that adults can go to receive the booster dose.

“They can immediately go to the vaccination centers that will be indicated, only with an official identification that allows them to recognize their age as 60 and over. And in each federative entity the Correcaminos operation, the federal operation, will be announcing the places and the specific dates of vaccination, ”he said on December 7.

The booster vaccine has already begun to be applied a few days ago in various parts of the country, this process will continue next week.

“People 60 years and older will be revaccinated, they will be invited to be vaccinated with an additional dose. It is not a second scheme, it is just an additional dose. What we will use will be the AstraZeneca vaccine in all cases, regardless of the primary vaccination schedule ”, López-Gatell explained.

