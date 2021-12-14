Batwoman’s trio of writers develop the Gotham Knights series for The CW, where the Batfamily will grapple in a world without Batman.

The Hollywood Reporter portal confirms that the writers of Batwoman, James Stoteraux, Natalie Abrams and Chad Fiveash, are developing a new project for the characters of DC Comics. The CW chain carries out a new serial project titled Gotham Knights, which will not be a spinoff of Batwoman, “but will be based on the DC Comics characters created by Bob Kane with Bill Finger… Like the other series of DC on The CW, Gotham Knights will be produced by Warner Bros. TV and Berlanti Productions. “

According to the synopsis of the Gotham Knights series: “Following the murder of Bruce Wayne, his rebellious adopted son forges an unlikely alliance with the children of Batman’s enemies when they are all indicted for the murder of the Cloaked Crusader. And like the city’s most wanted criminals, this gang of rogue misfits must fight to clear their names. But in a Gotham without the Dark Knight to protect it, the city becomes the most dangerous in its history. However, hope comes from the most unexpected of places, as this team of mismatched fugitives will become your next generation of saviors. “

The new television proposal is not related to the video game that Warner Bros. Games has announced under the same title of Gotham Knights.

