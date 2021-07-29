GoT Expansion Duration Revealed

Ghost of Tsushima Director’s Cut It will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on August 20. This version will not only provide a series of technical improvements, but will also include an expansion for the story, where we can embark on the island of Iki. As is always the case in these cases, players want to know the duration of the additional content. Fortunately, Sucker Punch has prompted a response.

Through an interview with Press Start, Patrick Downs, Senior Staff Writer at Sukcer Punch, has confirmed that the expansion of the island of Iki will be as long and extensive as an act of the main game. This was what was commented:

“The way you think about it is that Iki’s size and content (..) is analogous to an act in the main game. So if you think about the first region, Izuhara, you will have that variety and depth of content and, of course, playing time. “

Considering that Each act of the base game lasts about 10 hours when trying to complete all the objectives, it is very likely that our foray into Iki will take us a similar time.

Similarly, during the interview it was confirmed that players will have access to a number of additional skills, including powers obtained through Mythic Tales. On the other hand, there is talk of an armor for the horse, and a series of unique enemies. Here’s what Jason Connell, Creative Art Director, had to say about it:

“Without revealing everything, what I will say is that there are some new abilities. There are some things that we lean on a little more and that we are quite excited about. We quite like our Mythic Tales that we had in Tsushima, so by supporting ourselves in something like that, this game will be very rewarding and fun. We also rely on nature as a kind of theme. We had foxes in the base game, but there are more types of animals, I think three more in total for you to experience. And now we have real horse armor, as well as a Horse Charge ability that scatters guys out of the way and you can use it every now and then and it’s pretty cool. “

Ghost of Tsushima Direct’s Cut will arrive on PS4 and PS5 on August 20, 2021. In related topics, here you can see the new trailer for this game. Similarly, this is what the title will weigh.

Via: Press Start

