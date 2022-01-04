Gordon Ramsay did not know what Twitch is or what it is for, it was a controversial explanation during the transmission of his reality show which made him now have a huge line of famous streamers willing to teach him how to use the platform … or at least that is what we think happened with the untimely advertising campaign that the purple video platform has won.

The network is so popular that, in 2020, it even ranked among the 32 internet sites with the highest traffic globally, so many doubt that the world’s best-known angry chef has not heard of the immensity of opportunities it provides Although there are those who think it is possible because Twitch is mainly employed by people under the age of 30 who stream videos online in front of a computer with a camera and show how they play video games, analyze news or comment on posts while speaking directly to their audience.

And it is that the trend in the streaming platform has diversified, with content outside of video games; The reactions, for example, of television programs like MasterChef and other similar gastronomic competitions, have attracted the attention of the audience and the creators.

Gordon Ramsay doesn’t know Twitch … but Twitch does know him

During the premiere of the new program Next Level Chef of Ramsay, the contestant Tricia Wang (Triciaisabirdy on Twitch) exposed to the British icon that she is a professional streamer specializing in cooking shows, which generated a strange, but genuine reaction.

“What the hell is Twitch?” The chef addressed during the broadcast, causing other participants to nervously try to explain to him what the platform is about, as if they were trying to explain to his grandfather how to use a television remote control, which did not go unnoticed by Internet users and generated a boom of questions and reactions on networks social.

Gordon Ramsay with the early gaming clip of the year “What the f * ck is Twitch?” pic.twitter.com/SXrC4Nld3C – Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) January 3, 2022

It was this moment that caused content creators who react to cooking shows to try to grab the attention of Ramsay and other judges on social media, until, at last, the celebrity chef gave in to their curiosity.

The platform was not slow at all and took advantage of that window of opportunity to grow alongside the trend. In response to Ramsay’s racy question, the official Twitch account changed his bio with the caption: “(Gordon Ramsay) stan account of scrambled egg recipes,” prompting the chef to publicly ask for an explanation.

“Hears @Twitch Can I teach myself a lesson on what you are? #NextLevelChef ”, posted the man.

Hey @Twitch can I get a lesson on what you are ?? #NextLevelChef https://t.co/rBW3cGnexv – Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) January 3, 2022

They want to take it live

Subsequently, various streamers and influencers began to join in, doing their best to bring Ramsay to a live broadcast at some point and offering their insights into this new method of broadcasting.

In fact, one of the main users of the streaming platform, focused on gastronomic reality shows, reached the Twitter thread almost immediately.

xQc began his career as a streamer watching shows by the entertaining chef Gordon Ramsay, such as “Masterchef”, “Ramsay’s Kitchen” and “Hell’s Kitchen”, so this was the perfect time for both to interact and, incidentally, give away advertising to Twitch .

The Canadian offered to give the chef a broadcast lesson and said he would turn him into “America’s Next Master Streamer.”

“I’ll give you a summary for free. Call me on my cell phone. America’s next master streamer? Said the young man. “You mean Next Level Streamer;)”, replied the famous host and refers to his new program Next Level Chef.

I’ll give you a free rundown. Call me on my cell. Americas next master streamer? PauseChamp – xQc (@xQc) January 3, 2022

Collaboration agreed … everyone wins!

Four words on television and a Twitter thread are enough to generate one of the great advertising campaigns of the digital age.

The new program Ramsay Gordon will receive more attention on Twitch, while influencer xQc could offer exclusive content about the chef on the streamer platform, capturing much more audience.

And although neither party has confirmed anything so far, the Canadian influencer made MasterChef a trend on Twitch with thousands of fans tuning in every time they react to the opinions of Ramsay and other chefs ;; Now, with a joint collaboration, he could even bring the same Briton to his screens and generate his own content that immortalizes his channel and establishes high expectations among his followers.

So far it’s all about a brief exchange of words, but it’s not crazy that Ramsay is interested in tapping into the growing popularity of new consumers.

