It seems that we will have to wait much longer for Google to launch its first foldable device, since it seems that its Pixel Fold it won’t see the light of day next year, just as the Google Camera source code had been dropped.

The Pixel Fold was expected to hit the market in the first half of 2022 with the launch of Android 12L, the version of its operating system adapted to large-screen devices, but according to the latest leak it seems that Google has canceled the launch of its foldable.

Pixel Fold canceled?

The information comes from Ross Young, CEO of the consultancy Display Supply Chain Consultants and well-known Samsung mobile filter, who has already given the bad news to all those users who expected to have the first Google folding.

Bad news for those waiting for the Google Pixel Fold. We hear they have canceled parts orders and decided not to bring it to market as indicated in the latest DSCC Weekly Review. See blog excerpt at https://t.co/EVmWKcgi2c. @DisplaySupply pic.twitter.com/2P5lFW09Pt – Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) November 15, 2021

As confirmed by sources in your supply chain, Google has decided not to bring the Pixel Fold to market. It will not arrive in 2021 as we already knew, but it will also not arrive in the first half of 2022.

Sources report that Google believed that the product was not going to be as competitive as it should. Apparently, the company has not seen it profitable to compete against Samsung in such a small market niche and with such high costs. They also do not expect to launch a folding during all of 2022 according to the latest rumors.

It was expected that throughout 2022 Google would launch its own Samsung Galaxy Z3 Fold, as the Pixel Fold was going to share a folding screen made by Samsung. Now we will have to keep waiting to see if with the launch of Android 12L in the first half of 2022 Google surprises us with a folding, or perhaps Google will settle for continuing to collaborate with Samsung to launch the folding with Android.

Via | XDA Developers

In Engadget Android | Samsung publishes the calendar of updates to Android 12 with One UI 4.0