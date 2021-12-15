The new thing from Google would be an operating system created explicitly to be compatible with augmented reality, there is still not much data about it; but the truth is that it promises a lot.

Augmented reality has not been relegated to the background with the arrival of virtual reality. And, is that, this type of technology manifestation has many more uses than we think. In fact, it surrounds us in our day to day life.

What happens is that many times we are not aware of how it works or, simply and simply, we do not stop to think about this type of technology. Google believes that we have not yet seen everything in this section.

And, is that, the latest news indicates that Mountain View would be willing to put all the meat on the grill with augmented reality. In fact, what they seem to do is create a new operating system.

Yes, Google, the owner of Android and with systems like ChromeOS, Android TV and WearOS wants to get back into developing an operating system; but whose main characteristic is that it is the most compatible with augmented reality.

The news has reached the media thanks to Mark Lucovsky, a well-known developer who has worked at both Facebook and Microsoft, has published on his social networks that he is now part of a Google development team.

This development team would have the task of creating an operating system for augmented reality in Google. The truth is that the idea is not at all far-fetched considering the paths that companies are following.

The Google search engine has released a new functionality. When you are looking for wild animals, an option appears to see them in augmented reality format. Read: How to delete old chats from the Messages app automatically

We recently saw how Facebook was renamed Meta and subsequently announced its Metaverse. This space in which everything and nothing is possible, a reality in which to work, play and meet in a virtual way.

Google may have seen the intentions of different companies have decided to put the batteries and start doing something of its own. There are not many more details at the moment, although you will have to be attentive to know all the news.