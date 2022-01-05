Google has announced a new policy for Google drive, your service for storing and sharing images and documents in the cloud. The company will begin to review the content that is published on the platform in order to prevent those files considered “illegal” or that violate the rules of the service from being distributed.

While Google announced its new police en December 2021It has not been until now when it has begun to be applied to users who use Google Drive. The firm, in particular, mentions that if a file violates the rules of the platform, it will be “restricted”, so “cannot be shared” and it will also not “be publicly accessible, even to the people who have the link.” In some cases, in addition, Google emphasizes that they could “withdraw” this content or even delete user account

“This action will help ensure that owners of Google Drive items are fully informed about the status of their content. At the same time, it will help ensure that users are protected from abusive content.” Confirm Google in a post.

The owner will be able to know if the file has been marked as inappropriate thanks to a badge that will appear next to the icon of the document, image or video. Too you will receive an email with the details. On the other hand, you will be able to request a review if you think Google has categorized that file by mistake.

What content is not suitable for publishing and sharing on Google Drive?

Alert message about content that violates the Google Drive policy.

However, What is the content that may violate the rules of the Google service? The company describes some in your section from “Program Policies on Abuses and Actions for Policy Violations.” Inappropriate content is content that is related to child sexual abuse and exploitation, circumvention, or dangerous and illegal activities. Also identity theft, content that incites hatred, explicit images, bloody content, explicit sexual content, unauthorized photographs of minors, etc.

Google Drive, yes, except that content “of an artistic, educational, documentary or scientific nature.” Also those files that may be —probably informative— useful to the public. Regarding privacy, the company has confirmed to TechRadar that the review process ensures the safety and privacy of users, just as Gmail’s malware-blocking feature does.

“Google Drive constantly works to protect the safety of our users and society, always respecting privacy. Just as Gmail has kept users safe from phishing and malware attacks for a long time, bringing these same protections to Google Drive is critical to ensuring that Drive remains as secure as possible for all users. “