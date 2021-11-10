One of the most notorious (and longest) episodes of European justice in terms of competition it already has an ending. The General Tribune of the European Union has confirmed the ruling of the commission in which it was determined that Google had violated antitrust regulations by give an unfair advantage in your search engine to your product purchase service (Shopping).

The decision, which resulted in a sanction of 2.4 billion euros to Google, was appealed by the company. Now the court has determined that there is no room for such an appeal, confirming the sanction and forcing the company to pay the fine.

This is a very important victory for the European Commission and its head of competition, Margrethe Vestager, who since her appointment has carried out a special vigilance on the large North American technology companies and their compliance with community standards.

A battle of years between Google and the European Union

In fact, it is not the only open case that Google had. In addition to the sanction of the issue of the search engine and purchases, the European Union It also has two open disputes with Google for issues that involve Android on the one hand and AdSense on the other, both from 2018 and 2019 for which there is not yet a closed ruling.

In the matter of purchases and the search engine, the General Court of the European Union has the same considerations as the commission. For the high court, Google has infringed the Community competition rules by favoring its services. In the words of the TGUE:

Favoring its own price comparison service on its general results pages through more favorable viewing and positioning, while relegating the results of competitor comparison services on those pages using ranking algorithms. “

This closes the Google chapter and its purchasing service imposes a multimillion-dollar competition penalty on the search engine, but without a doubt it is just another of the several disputes that the North American company has and has had for its operations in the markets. Europeans.