The American News Channel CNBC had access to a memorandum where the technology giant asks its employees to declare their vaccination status and upload the documentation to verify it, no later than December 3. In the event that they cannot be vaccinated, employees were required to present a medical or religious exemption.

However, those who did not raise their vaccination status or were not vaccinated, as well as those whose exemption requests will henceforth have a deadline that expires on January 18 to comply with the rules.

After that date, those who remain unvaccinated or fail to provide evidence for a medical or religious exemption will receive a “paid administrative leave” for 30 days. Google will then put these employees on unpaid personal leave for up to six months and eventually terminate their contracts.

The CNBC He asked one of Google’s spokesmen for comment, but has not received a response on the matter.

While the Omicron variant raises doubts about the end of the home office for large technology companies, Google has already announced that at some point in 2022, workers will have to report to offices three days a week.

The United States government, led by President Joe Biden, has ordered companies with 100 or more workers to ensure their employees are fully vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID by January 18.