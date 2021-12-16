Although most large technology companies maintain the remote work scheme, some are already beginning to implement face-to-face return to the offices, so they must consider the safety of employees.

Such is the case of Google, that plans that by next year, his workers will return to the office and attend three days a week; and seeks to do so in a way that is as safe as possible for everyone. For this reason, the company will have no tolerance for anti-vaccines and will take drastic measures in this regard.

According to a CNBC report, Google sent a memorandum to its more than 150 thousand employees – to which said media had access -, in which they were informed that Those who do not comply with the vaccination policies of the company will be fired.

Thus, the employees of the technology giant must upload their vaccination vouchers against Covid-19 to the internal systems of the company, or, can apply for an exemption for medical or religious reasons, for the company to review these particular cases individually and define whether or not the exemptions are accepted.

According to the memo that CNBC had access to, employees who have not met immunization rules by the January 18 deadline will receive a “paid administrative leave” for 30 days. After that, the company will put them in “Unpaid personal leave” for up to six months, and if in that period they continue without being vaccinated or presenting reasons for exemption, they will finally be fired.

This Google decision came about because the administration of the president of the United States, Joe Biden, had ordered American companies with more than 100 workers to ensure that their employees were vaccinated before January 18, 2022, or that they were subjected to periodic tests to detect Covid-19.

However, a federal court issued a stay of this order in early November, rendering it invalid; but even so, Google decided to keep it to force its employees to get vaccinated, well, for the company, “frequent tests are not a valid alternative to vaccination”.

A Google spokesperson said: “Our vaccination requirements are one of the most important ways we can keep our workforce safe and keep our services running. We are committed to doing everything we can to help our vaccinated employees do so and strongly support our vaccination policy. “

The vaccine mandate has not been universally accepted by employees. Various Hundreds of Google workers have signed and distributed a manifesto opposing the company’s vaccination requirements.

Given this, the company offers options for those who do not want to be vaccinated, such as exemptions for medical or religious reasons, as well as the possibility of “exploring” if there are roles in the company that do not conflict with the vaccine policy, in order to seek to move to an area where they can continue with remote work full time.

Google expects that by 2022 most of its employees will be in the office for at least three days a week, rather than continuing to work from home. What’s more, the company has decided to reduce the salary of employees who continue to work remotely.