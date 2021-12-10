In June, Panos Panay, product manager at Microsoft, revealed his interest in having independent stores such as Steam or Epic Games join the Microsoft Store, and it seems that his wishes are coming true. Google has confirmed that it will bring its gaming service, Google Play Games, to Windows starting in 2022.

The Mountain View company has revealed to The Verge than the Android games available on Google Play Games will be able to run on Windows 10 and Windows 11 starting next year. “Players will be able to experience their favorite Google Play games on more devices – seamlessly switching between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and soon, Windows PC,” Google says. The compatibility of Google games with Windows will also allow synchronization between computers. So the user, as long as he connects with his Google account, can play on his PC and resume the game on his Android mobile or other device.

The Google app to install Android games on Windows has been developed by the company itself, without association with Microsoft and without the need to use BlueStacks, according to Alex García-Kummert, Google spokesman, to The Verge. It is therefore unknown what technology the American firm will use so that its platform can run games locally on Windows. Above all, taking into account that the service will also be compatible with Windows 10. This version, although the Microsoft application store is available, does not include the possibility of downloading Android apps.

Google Play Games could be part of Microsoft’s app store

It is likely that Google Play Games can be installed from the own Microsoft app store. Panay, remember, said that his platform is open to all developers. In addition, companies or application creators can keep 100% of the profits generated through their own payment method. Also choose to pay a 12% commission in the event that they decide to use the Microsoft payment gateway.

Meanwhile, Windows 11 includes the ability to download Android apps through the Microsoft Store and thanks to Amazon technology. In addition, developers can make their services and platforms compatible so that they are included in the application store.