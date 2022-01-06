With digital car keys, users will also be able to use their compatible Samsung or Pixel phone to lock, unlock and start their compatible BMW vehicles from their phone.

“Starting later this year, on ultra-broadband (UWB) phones you won’t even have to take the phone out to use it as a car key. You can also safely and remotely share your car key with friends and family if they need to borrow your car. We are working to bring digital keys to more Android phones and vehicles by the end of this year, “they say.

Part of the idea of ​​the Mountain View company is that users can connect and configure their devices more quickly, in addition to being able to ‘pair’ without many processes. Given this, the company will have some new tools:

“With Fast Pair we have already helped people connect their Android phones with Bluetooth accessories more than 100 million times. This functionality allows for instant device setup and pairing. Along the same lines, we continue to work with our partners to extend this functionality beyond audio connectivity and extend it to televisions and smart home devices, so they can start using them instantly, “says Google.

For this reason, it will now be almost automatic that with Fast Pair, devices such as a Chromebook are detected and later use your smartphone as a control.

“In the coming months, you will also be able to configure your headphones for when you need to watch content on Google TV or Android TV OS without external volume. In addition, the built-in support for Matter on Android will allow you to use Fast Pair to quickly connect new Matter-enabled smart home devices to your network, Google Home and other accompanying applications, ”says the technology company.