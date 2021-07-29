The competition between Apple and Google has been going on for years and continues to this day. Which phones have the best phones and which one is the best for you? Although in iPadízate we tell you everything about Apple products, it is up to you to choose your favorite or the one that suits your budget. Despite this, the reality is that the war is more alive than ever and a sample of that is that Google wants you to retire your iPhone and has created an app for it.

This was known thanks to a publication of APK Insight where it was possible to examine the latest version of an application called “Data Restore Tool” that Google uploaded to the Play Store. Keep in mind that when you review the APK files you can see the app codes and therefore the possible disabled functions that may come in the future.

Taking this into account, the revision to the app «Data restoration tool» in its Android version 1.0.382048734, an application called «Switch to Android» could be noticed several times (Switch to Android in Spanish). This is developed by Google and is specially made for iOS devices.

The idea behind this application is that there is a direct and simple way that people who have an iPhone and want to make the change to an Android mobile, can perform data transfer. Today the official way to make this change is to download Google Drive on the iPhone, make a backup copy and download the copy on the Android mobile.

The «Switch to Android» app I would need both mobiles to be connected to the same Wi-Fi network to be able to carry out the data transfer. Something that is quite positive because you would not have to use a USB-C to Lightning cable to do the data transfer.

However, to this day it is not known how it will work exactly or if something else will be needed to make the change. Another thing to note is that “Switch to Android” It is not available in the AppStore at the moment.

This move by Google seems logical to us knowing that Apple already has an application within Google Play (Go to iOS) with the same function of «Switch to Android». If you are interested in knowing more about this app, you can take a look at: Go from Android to iPhone: photos, contacts, WhatsApp, apps and more. However, the reality is that they are arriving quite late, since “Go to iOS” has been available on Google Play for 5 years.