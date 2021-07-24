The industry, in general, is changing. An automated future looms in which many tasks will be performed by machines. Robots are already present in many processes on production lines. However, expanding your reach requires planning ahead, time, and money. Alphabet, which owns Google, wants to overcome some of these challenges with its new company Intrinsic, which will help make the robots of the future smarter, cheaper and more flexible.

The internet giant (technically Alphabet) has just announced a new company called Intrinsic. This will focus on the software development for industrial robots with the aim of “unlocking their creative and economic potential”. The new firm emerges from X Development, a semi-secret division that is in charge of providing radical solutions to big problems and that, for example, has already worked on the development of Google’s autonomous vehicles.

With this move, Google seeks to change the streak of failures it has had in the world of robotics. The search engine company spent millions of dollars buying different robot companies. Among them were the Japanese Schaft, the American Bot & Dolly and the well-known Boston Dynamics. Most of them, including the latter, were closed or sold. This was apparently due to how complex and unprofitable it is to build robots.

Alphabet (Google) will work on robotics as it knows how to best

But now, the owner of Google is looking to take robotics from a different angle. There is no doubt that they are good with software. In that sense, the company will no longer work with the hardware, as Boston Dynamics does, and will use its experience in artificial intelligence and machine learning to take industrial robots to the next level.

“In recent years, our team has been exploring how to give industrial robots the ability to automatically detect, learn and adjust as they complete tasks, so they work in a wider range of configurations and applications,” says Wendy Tan Whit, CEO of Intrinsic.

The new company ensures that collaboration with Google and its new partners will allow it to create solutions that can be applied in the real world. His skills will include deep learning, movement planning, simulation, and force control. An image shared by the Blog from X Development shows one of his programs at work on robots that assemble a box with astonishing precision.