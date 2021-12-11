Obviously Google Photos has a greater number of users since it is open to many more devices and operating systems. However, within the Apple ecosystem, the importance of iCloud makes the option of storing photos in this service very valuable, hence a large majority opts for the storage service of the Cupertino company. However, below we leave you the list with the main characteristics.

Google Photos is one of the most used photo storage services given the size of the company itself and the advantages that this entails. However, for Apple users it directly conflicts with iCloud, since in this sense Apple also does things very well and makes it easy for users to use their own service given the integration with the entire ecosystem. However, later we will talk about the option of the Cupertino company, now it is time to focus on Google Photos and its advantages, which are as follows.

Perfect integration with all Apple products and services.

with all Apple products and services. Automatic sync .

. Storage with the original quality .

. Storage plans. 5 GB : free. 50 GB : 0.99 euros / month. 200 GB : 2.99 euros / month 2 TB : 9.99 euros / month

Shared albums.

Shared storage space.

Possibility of combining the contract with other Apple services to obtain a cheapest plan.

conclusion

As you have seen, these are two services that have very similar characteristics, even the rates are practically traced. However, what will make a difference when using one or the other will be the devices and services you use In your day to day. On the one hand, for those users who work daily with other Google applications and have in their work ecosystem with devices that are not only Apple, possibly Google Photos of more facilities.

However, for users who have their entire ecosystem made up of Apple devices, without a doubt the most recommended option is to use iCloud, since the integration and synchronization between all the products and services is practically perfect. This will make the experience when handling and working with your photos much easier and more intuitive and the fact of downloading the photos from the iPhone to the Mac or any other device is really easy to carry out. In addition, you also have to keep in mind that with both Google and Apple, said storage space is sharedThat is, if you use Google Drive or iCloud Drive, those documents or files that you save in both services will take up storage space.