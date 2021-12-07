Google threatens ad blockers with Manifest V3

Google has been working in recent years on Manifest V3. Successor to Manifest V2, it represents one of the major changes on the extensions platform since its launch ago one of each. Google promises improvements of security, privacy and performance in extensions using Manifest V3.

But this new platform presents a great threat for users and developers who use / develop an ad blocker. And it is that Manifest V3 discontinue a fundamental API for the operation essential ad blockers, being replaced by another API much more limited that endangers the effectiveness from blockers like uBlock Origin or Adguard Adblocker.

But… What is Manifest V3?

For who does not know, Manifest V3 is the name for the set of new APIs for Chrome extensions and derivatives based on Chromium. Essentially it is a large set of changes that will determine the Next Generation Chromium-based browser extensions. The goal, as stated by the google developers, is to make the extensions more safe, fast and respectful with user privacy.

Concern for security has always always been one of the reasons behind the development of Manifest V3. Chrome extensions currently have too many capacities that cause some developers abuse by way of malicious. Ad Blockers false that insert ads, extensions that steal Sensitive data are some examples of these abuses.

Google is aware of this problem and although they have taken some measurements to improve the security of the extensions, they have not been very effective. Finally Google has finished cutting to the chase with Manifest V3, limiting the capabilities that the extensions currently have. This threat the current functioning of the extensions ecosystem of Chromium-based browsers.

Almost all browser extensions, as you know them today, will look like affected somehow: the luckiest will “only” experience problems, some will remain paralyzed and others they will cease to exist. And this problem has not done nothing more to start.

Until now there was not much worry since developers could keep using Manifest V2 smoothly, up to now. Google has finally published the roadmap of the migration of the extensions to Manifest V3, and has as a target date 2023.

As of that date, current extensions based on Manifest V2 will stop working in Chrome and all its derivatives. They will also block developers from being able to follow updating extensions. And in the event that a developer has to upload an extension new, the term is advance to 1 year. Exactly within 1 month.

If you are thinking about the situation of Firefox With Manifest V3, there are good news. Mozilla finally will keep webRequest so that the extensions that make use of this API can continue working. They claim that they will continue to endure webRequest until Google offers a similar alternative, implying that the alternative they offer is not sufficient.

webRequest, the fundamental Chromium API for ad blockers

webRequest it is an API that allows extensions intercept the traffic the browser receives. This allows extensions like uBlock Origin or Adguard Adblocker intercept ads and block them. But with the disappearance of this API, ad blockers as we know them, will disappear.

Google has proposed an API alternative to webRequest, which qualify as “Safer” So what “Does not affect” to the functionalities of the adblock. Is about declarativeNetRequest. This new API unlike the previous one, it does not allow that the extensions can watch browser traffic. Instead, the browser is who makes blocking through a list of rules.

In this new API there are various problems important. The first deals with rule limit, marked at 30,000. Google communicated its intention from increasing the limit to 150,000, but for now this has not occurred. uBlock Origin with the standard configuration uses 90,000 rules. Adguard can make use of up to more than 150,000 rules in its full configuration.

Another problem is that the extensions they cannot update by themselves the blocking rules. That is, every time the extension needs to update the filter list, the developer will have to to post an update to the extension. An update that Google could deny if you include locks for your own platform of announcements.

The Adblock Plus, uBlock Origin and Adguard plans; the main ad blockers

We do not know the plans of Adguard Plus but we assume that the only plan will be to adapt the extension to Manifest V3regardless of its blocking ability. This is nothing new, as the goal of Adblock Plus ceased to be blocking ads efficiently does long time, and instead finance themselves with their famous White list where the main companies serving ads on the internet.

In the case of uBlock Origin, the developer has indicated that if Google sticks with its plans, will withdraw uBlock Origin forever in Chrome. This would mean the end of extension for users of any browser based on Chromium. The developer claims that will not keep an extension that does not have the same capacity lock you currently have, and recommends your users move to Firefox.

In the case of Adguard, have indicated that they are working on a new extension to satisfy the requirements of Manifest V3. They clarify that the blocking quality can be seen harmed due to all limitations, but they are working as possible so that the quality of the blocking is not harmed notably. They also make a recommendation to use their programs paid, since they apply a more complete lock thanks to the fact that it acts at the level of OS and not browser.

Why is Google doing this?

While the justification Google’s enforcing these limitations may seem valid, do not forget what it is Google. There is always a reason hidden in these types of decisions. And here comes the business that basically makes Google continue to exist, y is the division of advertising.

With Manifest V3 we have gone from having a total control of content that is blocked by developers, to be Google who has this control. In the future they could obligate to the extensions to make a blind eye to your advertising platform, hurting to users and to competence. Something that would be quite unpleasant.

Something similar happens now with the integrated ad blocker in Chrome. Now Google is who will decide if ad platforms are they suitable or not for show your ads in Chromium-based browsers. Under the defense that single will block ads most annoying, at the same time an opportunity is generated to position as the only way effective way to place ads on webs.

On conclusion, all that is happening is just a I try more from Google to get the control from Internet. And they will absolutely everything in your hands to avoid competition snatch the post. Hopefully the competent authorities can take action, before it is too late.