Google Tag Maker: customize your Chrome tabs your way and easily

Google never tires of innovating with their products and now they launch a new experiment that consists of customizing each tab: Google Tag Maker.

Within their Chrome browser, they will have a simple tool to design the appearance and content that you want to have in each new tab.

What used to require preparation or programming skills will now be much easier for everyone to do.

(Image: Brett Jordan via Unsplash)

Google Tag Maker uses a spreadsheet like those used in Microsoft’s Excel, to give content to what you choose.

Basically you will use the sheet to build your browser to your liking, but remember not to mix images and GIFs.

You can choose between 11 customizable screen designs and where they will surely be more over time.

With this tool you will be able to customize, but at the same time you will lose sight of the Google doodles.

How can I start customizing?

To start you just have to go totabmaker.withgoogle.com/makerand follow the five steps that they indicate.

When you finish, you must click on File and publish on the web, then in the drop-down menu select add content to this sheet.

Credit: Unsplash

Then select in the menu “web page” and values ​​separated by commas, to finish with click on publish, copy the URL and paste it into the Tab Maker.

They will give you a ZIP file with your extension to install in Chrome if you activate developer mode.