Google Stadia: video game platform added free trials for Control and Riders Republic

The video game service Google Stadia added the ability to play for a limited time to Control: Ultimate Edition and Riders republic, free. Find out more in this note!

Yes OK Google Stadia lets you try any game you want if you subscribe to Stadia Pro, in October the video game service had allowed for the first time that any user could play for free at Hello Engineer, at least for a little while. Now add up Control: Ultimate Edition and Riders republic to the list, but each one will also be available for a specific time.

For those who do not know, Google Stadia it is a free service. As long as you have an account Google you will be able to play several available games at no cost, but if you want to expand the variety of options, you would have to pay the cost of the game itself. Now, if you want more games and more quality you can subscribe to Stadia Pro, at $ 10 per month. This option offers 4K resolution for some of the games in Stadia and 5.1 surround sound, not to mention a great variety of free games that grows by the month.

According to 9to5Google, Stadia will give users the opportunity to Google to try two more games before they decide to buy them. One of those is Control: Ultimate Edition, developed by Remedy Entertainment. This game is an exciting third-person action-adventure title and maintains the essence of its predecessor. What Hello Engineer, it will be available to try it for free 30 minutes. If you see that you do not have enough time and you want to play more, you have to pay 40 dollars (the cost of the game).

Instead, Riders republic, the game recently published by Ubisoft, will be available for two hours. Luckily we have more time to enjoy this extreme sport game, where teams can compete with bikes, skis, snowboards and wingsuit flying. The only thing we are going to need is an account Ubisoft, so if you want to play again at another time, all the progress made in the game will be saved. Riders republic It costs $ 60, so those two hours come in handy.

With the sum of these games, we can hope that Google Stadia propose even more free options in the future. This could be a very effective way to get people’s attention and get more subscribers, not to mention positioning itself as a good video game service and competing with other platforms that appear to be better received by gamers.

