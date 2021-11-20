The Stadia anniversary offer may interest you, even if you don’t play video games. Both the Chromecast and the gamepad have other uses.

The cloud gaming platform Google Stadia turns two, and the feeling of failure floats in the environment.

Google has failed to connect with the public, and subscriptions have not gone as expected. He canceled all exclusive games he was designing for Stadia, and no news has been announced, beyond the third-party titles they are adding.

To celebrate Stadia’s second anniversary, Google has an interesting offer: Chromecast Ultra and Google Stadia gamepad, all for 22 euros, with free shipping.

The interesting thing is that it can serve you, even if you are not interested in Stadia.

Chromecast Ultra It is used to play streaming content from the Internet on any screen, including Netflix, Disney +, Amazon Prime Video, etc..

The stadia gamepad it also serves you as game controller in Android titles when you run them on an Android mobile or tablet, or on an Android TV.

If you want to try Google Stadia, it is a cloud gaming platform that works differently than Xbox Cloud or PlayStation Now.

For many, Stadia is the future of video games. We have already been using the platform for a few days, and then we will tell you our analysis and opinion of Google Stadia, a platform that does not come to replace the others. At least for now …

Although it has some free games, you must buy the games on the platform one by one, and then you can play them on your mobile, tablet, PC, or any screen by connecting the Chromecast Ultra, and the controller.

These games run in the cloud, on Google’s remote servers, so you can play at high resolution and FPS even if you are using an old mobile, or a television screen.

But besides buying the game, you must pay a subscription of 9.99 euros per month if you want to enjoy things like 4K resolution.

As we have explained, if you are not interested in Stadia you can use the Chromecast Ultra to stream video, and the gamepad to play Android games.

You can access the offer at Google’s website.