In just three months, Google has buried a new project that you will surely never use.

Google is quite a daring company when it comes to launching a lot of experimental projects, some of which can even be tested by the general public, but most of them do not come out of their own offices.

Be that as it may, it is always said that to succeed in a particular market niche you have to experiment, and Google is currently doing it within its Area 120, which is like a kind of laboratory of experimental products.

However, very few of these experimental products within Google Area 120 end up reaching the general public, and we have the recent example with Museletter, a service that allows users to create newsletters and share them with their subscribers in a similar way to what Revue does.

Well, this experimental project was launched internally last September, and Google has only needed 3 months to see that it has no future, and has just buried it like many other previous projects.

Such as they have announced in an official statement, the Museletter service will no longer be available on December 20 after its release in September. Although this project opened early access in September, it was never released to the public.

In fact, in the statement itself, they point out that even the content creation tools for the public were not available, so there is no type of data that the user has to export.

And it is that with so many services and products on the market right now, even if a project comes with the Google brand, that does not ensure that it will succeed, and it seems that these first weeks of availability of this product internally it has not found the expected results.