It is likely that if you have this model of mobile phone, the GPS for Google Maps in Android Auto does not work at all well.

It is essential that we have Android Auto in our vehicle, and it is that having an intelligent and interactive screen that can help us, for example, to reach our destination, is quite an advantage.

However, it is not a secret that sometimes different navigation applications do not behave properly in Android Auto, and it is not the first time that the community complains that these applications cannot locate the GPS properly.

Well, on the Google forums a complaint has appeared where someone has found a new fault with the GPS and that apparently comes from a malfunction of Android Auto.

Android Auto, Google’s tool to use in the car as a hands-free is very useful, but it depends on a series of elements so that everything works correctly.

With this failure it is said that when your Samsung Galaxy S21 is connected to your Volkswagen, the signal is lost and the device displays a message that says “searching for GPS” indefinitely.

This causes the user to be unable to run location applications such as Google Maps, and claims that disabling battery optimization, which is sometimes responsible for cutting off the GPS connection, does not fix the problem.

While there is only one bug report in this regard, Google has confirmed who are investigating the matter further, with which apparently there may also be more people affected.

If you have a similar problem with Android Auto, the only solution to it is to wait, since Google needs to investigate the matter and later release a solution through a patch.

Be that as it may, if apparently this failure only occurs with one mobile phone model, the user can pair their Android Auto to another phone model to be able to use GPS, at least until there is an official solution.